Kolkata Metro Blue Line services disrupted after suicide attempt at MG Road station — Check which stations are closed

Kolkata Metro Update: Services on the Blue Line of the Kolkata Metro were disrupted on Saturday due to a suicide attempt, the Metro Railway, Kolkata, said in an alert.

According to an alert on the Kolkata Metro app, a person attempted suicide at the Mahatma Gandhi Road station.

As a result, Kolkata Metro Blue Line services saw a disruption from Belgachia to Park Street metro stations. Services are available from Dakshineshwar to Dumdum, and from Maidan to Shahid Khudiram.

“Due to a suicide attempt at Mahatma Gandhi Road Station, Metro services in Blue Line is presently available between Dakshineswar to Dum Dum Station and Maidan to Sahid Khudiram station,” the app alert said on Saturday afternoon.

Kolkata Metro service disrupted: Which stations are closed? Due to the suicide attempt at the MG Road station, services are suspended at the following stations —