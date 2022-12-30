Kolkata Metro: First glimpse of Joka-Taratala route in pics

When completed, at Esplanade, the Joka Line will meet the North-South corridor and the East-West Metro. The East-West corridor is partially operational between Sector V station and Sealdah. Currently, Metro train services in Kolkata are at present available on two routes -- the North-South Line between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas, and the East-West Line between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V.