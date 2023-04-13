Kolkata Metro's first rake reached the Howrah Maidan under the river Hooghly, officials informed on Wednesday. "Kolkata Metro created another history on 12.04.2023. After a long wait Country's first Metro has run under the mighty river Hooghly today. For the first time in India Metro has completed the river journey," the official statement said.

Apart from being the first metro to operate under a river bed, Kolkata Metro has created another record for constructing the deepest underground metro station in India. Once this stretch is open then Howrah will be the deepest Metro station (33 meters below the surface) in the country. The metro is expected to cover the 520-meter stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds. This tunnel under the river is 32 meters below the water level.

After this stretch becomes operational, Howrah Maidan will be the deepest Metro station - 33 metres below the surface - of the country

The East West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V, the Information Technology hub in Salt Lake, is partially operational - between Sealdah and Sector V stations.

As of now, the Hauz Khas metro station of Delhi Metro station which falls on the Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor is the deepest metro station in India located at 29 meters underground. The Hauz Khas station has nine lifts and 23 escalators to ferry passengers from the station. Before Hauz Khas, Chawri Bazar was the deepest metro station in the Delhi Metro network situated 25 meters underground.

However, the record for the deepest metro station in India may soon shift to Pune as the works are being done to construct the deepest metro station at the Pune Metro's upcoming Civil Court metro station which is likely to be at 33.1 metres underground. Also, construction work is going on to build the Thirumayilai Metro station in the Chennai metro rail network. It will be the ‘deepest’ metro station in Chennai once completed, as it will be built 35 meter underground and will also have different multiple levels.