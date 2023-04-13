This station to become India's deepest metro surpassing Delhi Metro's Hauz Khas. Details here2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:50 AM IST
- Apart from being the first metro to operate under a river bed, Kolkata Metro has created another record for constructing the deepest underground metro station in India
Kolkata Metro's first rake reached the Howrah Maidan under the river Hooghly, officials informed on Wednesday. "Kolkata Metro created another history on 12.04.2023. After a long wait Country's first Metro has run under the mighty river Hooghly today. For the first time in India Metro has completed the river journey," the official statement said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×