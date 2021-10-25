India’s first underground metro, the Kolkata Metro will now operate with only AC rakes from now on as it bid farewell to the non-AC rakes while celebrating its 37th Operational Day.

Some of these non-AC rakes have been in service since the beginning of the Kolkata Metro in the year 1984.

On this occasion, a photo exhibition of the railway was organised inside one of the non-AC rakes at the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) station.

Speaking to ANI, General Manager of Metro Railway, Manoj Joshi said, "As part of the farewell, we have organised a photo exhibition in the last non-AC rake that is depicting the past, present and future of Metro Railway."

A befitting farewell to Non-AC rakes has been given today during the 37th Foundation Day programme held at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station.Shri Manoj Joshi,GM, inaugurated an exhibition on Past, Present and Future of Metro Railway inside a Non- AC Metro rake. pic.twitter.com/53oYMdqXVx — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) October 24, 2021

He further said that this railway is being expanded. "Work is ongoing in the three corridors," he said.

Feeling nostalgic, the General Manager said that in 2010, AC rakes were added to the metro railway. "We had a rich history. Now we want to go for expanding the network so that we can better serve the city," he said.

Deputy general manager Protyush Ghosh as a tribute to the last non-AC rake sang a song while bidding farewell to it.

"Going forward, we will provide service only with AC metro," he said.

Meanwhile in an another related development, the Kolkata Metro has started to run 266 daily services (133 UP & 133 DN) instead of 256 services from Monday to Friday from this month from 07:30 hrs. to 22:30 hrs. for the convenience of the Metro passengers.

Kolkata Metro has decided to run 10 additional daily services o­n weekdays. Out of these services, 167 services (83 UP & 84 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar instead of 148 services (74 UP & 74 DN).

