Kolkata Metro: India's first underground metro bids farewell to non-AC rakes

Kolkata Metro: India's first underground metro bids farewell to non-AC rakes1 min read . 06:18 AM IST
- Some of these non-AC rakes have been in service since the beginning of the Kolkata Metro in the year 1984.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India’s first underground metro, the Kolkata Metro will now operate with only AC rakes from now on as it bid farewell to the non-AC rakes while celebrating its 37th Operational Day.
India’s first underground metro, the Kolkata Metro will now operate with only AC rakes from now on as it bid farewell to the non-AC rakes while celebrating its 37th Operational Day.
Some of these non-AC rakes have been in service since the beginning of the Kolkata Metro in the year 1984.
Some of these non-AC rakes have been in service since the beginning of the Kolkata Metro in the year 1984.
On this occasion, a photo exhibition of the railway was organised inside one of the non-AC rakes at the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) station.
On this occasion, a photo exhibition of the railway was organised inside one of the non-AC rakes at the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) station.
Speaking to ANI, General Manager of Metro Railway, Manoj Joshi said, "As part of the farewell, we have organised a photo exhibition in the last non-AC rake that is depicting the past, present and future of Metro Railway."
Speaking to ANI, General Manager of Metro Railway, Manoj Joshi said, "As part of the farewell, we have organised a photo exhibition in the last non-AC rake that is depicting the past, present and future of Metro Railway."
He further said that this railway is being expanded. "Work is ongoing in the three corridors," he said.
He further said that this railway is being expanded. "Work is ongoing in the three corridors," he said.
Feeling nostalgic, the General Manager said that in 2010, AC rakes were added to the metro railway. "We had a rich history. Now we want to go for expanding the network so that we can better serve the city," he said.
Feeling nostalgic, the General Manager said that in 2010, AC rakes were added to the metro railway. "We had a rich history. Now we want to go for expanding the network so that we can better serve the city," he said.
Deputy general manager Protyush Ghosh as a tribute to the last non-AC rake sang a song while bidding farewell to it.
Deputy general manager Protyush Ghosh as a tribute to the last non-AC rake sang a song while bidding farewell to it.
"Going forward, we will provide service only with AC metro," he said.
"Going forward, we will provide service only with AC metro," he said.
Meanwhile in an another related development, the Kolkata Metro has started to run 266 daily services (133 UP & 133 DN) instead of 256 services from Monday to Friday from this month from 07:30 hrs. to 22:30 hrs. for the convenience of the Metro passengers.
Meanwhile in an another related development, the Kolkata Metro has started to run 266 daily services (133 UP & 133 DN) instead of 256 services from Monday to Friday from this month from 07:30 hrs. to 22:30 hrs. for the convenience of the Metro passengers.
Kolkata Metro has decided to run 10 additional daily services on weekdays. Out of these services, 167 services (83 UP & 84 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar instead of 148 services (74 UP & 74 DN).
Kolkata Metro has decided to run 10 additional daily services on weekdays. Out of these services, 167 services (83 UP & 84 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar instead of 148 services (74 UP & 74 DN).
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!