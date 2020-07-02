Kolkata Metro introduces online smart card recharge facility

The Kolkata Metro has introduced an online system of recharging smart cards when it resumes service. This will not only encourage social distancing but will also ensure a faster commute. Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said no transaction charges will have to be paid by commuters, news agency PTI reported. "Passengers will continue to get a 10 per cent bonus on the recharging amount of their smart cards as before," Indrani Banerjee said.

Kolkata Metro commuters can recharge their smart card online. How to do it

Kolkata Metro commuters can recharge their smart card online by visiting the website of the Kolkata Metro Railway website and then they have to click on the online recharge option for making the transaction. The link will direct the users to the page and enable recharge using virtual wallets or debit and credit cards.

Commuters will later be able to update and check their balance at the card balance checking terminals installed at various metro stations. This facility will save commuters the hassles of waiting in long queues, especially during the peak hours.

The Kolkata Metro has been conducting trial runs of trains for maintenance of its rolling stock, signalling systems and other facilities since the last week of May to keep the trains ready for resumption of services. It had earlier said that strict social distancing norms would be maintained at entry and inside coaches after recommencement of services.

Metro train services are not available anywhere in the country owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

There are around seven lakh active smart card users of Kolkata Metro at present.

The West Bengal government has urged the Railway Board to resume services for the convenience of commuters.

