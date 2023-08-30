Kolkata Metro joins elite club of London, Moscow, Munich metros using this system1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:37 PM IST
The iconic metro railway will shift to composite aluminium third rail in three phases
New Delhi: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to embark on a groundbreaking transformation as it transitions from its conventional steel Third Rail system to a cutting-edge composite aluminium third rail system, aligning itself with the exclusive league of elite global metros in cities like London, Moscow, Berlin, Munich and Istanbul, which have already embraced this innovative technology, the ministry of railways said.