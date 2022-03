Commuters travelling by the Kolkata metro will now be able to recharge their cards from the comfort of their homes. The Kolkata Metro has launched a new app "Metro Ride Kolkata", developed by CRIS for commuters. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

Kolkata Metro: Here's how commuters can recharge their metro card

1. Download 'Metro ride Kolkata's app from Google Play Store

2. New users need to sign up with valid credentials

3. Login with a valid id and password and keep the location

4. Click on 'booking'

5. Then, click on 'top-up card'

6. Enter metro card no. and confirm metro card no. and mobile number to get SMS, email id, and top-up amount.

7. Make payment and your metro card will get recharged.

8. Touch your smart card at the CBCT terminal at the station after recharging the card.

In addition to this, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has also assigned colours to the city's corridors and their extensions. Until now, 31 km Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar was marked black. The new colours will help passengers to identify the direction of travel and will assist them in switching stations accordingly.

Here are the colours that will be used to identify metro corridors

Line 1: North-South metro corridor - Blueline

Line 2: East-West corridor-Green line

line 3: Joka-Esplanade metro corridor-Purple line

Line 4: Noapara extension- Airport-Yellow line

Line 5: Baranagar-Barrackpore metro corridor-Pink line

Line 6: New Garia-airport metro corridor-Orange line

