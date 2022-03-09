Kolkata metro launches app to recharge cards; assigns colours for corridors

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has also assigned colours to the city's corridors and their extensions. Until now, 31 km Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar was marked black
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Commuters travelling by the Kolkata metro will now be able to recharge their cards from the comfort of their homes. The Kolkata Metro has launched a new app "Metro Ride Kolkata", developed by CRIS for commuters. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Commuters travelling by the Kolkata metro will now be able to recharge their cards from the comfort of their homes. The Kolkata Metro has launched a new app "Metro Ride Kolkata", developed by CRIS for commuters. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.
Kolkata Metro: Here's how commuters can recharge their metro card
7. Make payment and your metro card will get recharged.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7. Make payment and your metro card will get recharged.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
8. Touch your smart card at the CBCT terminal at the station after recharging the card.
8. Touch your smart card at the CBCT terminal at the station after recharging the card.
In addition to this, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has also assigned colours to the city's corridors and their extensions. Until now, 31 km Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar was marked black. The new colours will help passengers to identify the direction of travel and will assist them in switching stations accordingly.
In addition to this, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has also assigned colours to the city's corridors and their extensions. Until now, 31 km Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar was marked black. The new colours will help passengers to identify the direction of travel and will assist them in switching stations accordingly.
Here are the colours that will be used to identify metro corridors
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are the colours that will be used to identify metro corridors
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Line 1: North-South metro corridor - Blueline
Line 1: North-South metro corridor - Blueline
Line 2: East-West corridor-Green line
Line 2: East-West corridor-Green line
line 3: Joka-Esplanade metro corridor-Purple line
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
line 3: Joka-Esplanade metro corridor-Purple line
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Line 4: Noapara extension- Airport-Yellow line
Line 4: Noapara extension- Airport-Yellow line
Line 5: Baranagar-Barrackpore metro corridor-Pink line
Line 5: Baranagar-Barrackpore metro corridor-Pink line
Line 6: New Garia-airport metro corridor-Orange line
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Line 6: New Garia-airport metro corridor-Orange line
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!