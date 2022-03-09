Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Kolkata metro launches app to recharge cards; assigns colours for corridors

Kolkata metro launches app to recharge cards; assigns colours for corridors

The Kolkata Metro has launched a new app ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’, developed by CRIS for commuters
1 min read . 11:11 AM IST Livemint

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has also assigned colours to the city's corridors and their extensions. Until now, 31 km Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar was marked black

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Commuters travelling by the Kolkata metro will now be able to recharge their cards from the comfort of their homes. The Kolkata Metro has launched a new app "Metro Ride Kolkata", developed by CRIS for commuters. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

Commuters travelling by the Kolkata metro will now be able to recharge their cards from the comfort of their homes. The Kolkata Metro has launched a new app "Metro Ride Kolkata", developed by CRIS for commuters. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

Kolkata Metro: Here's how commuters can recharge their metro card

Kolkata Metro: Here's how commuters can recharge their metro card

1. Download 'Metro ride Kolkata's app from Google Play Store

1. Download 'Metro ride Kolkata's app from Google Play Store

2. New users need to sign up with valid credentials

2. New users need to sign up with valid credentials

3. Login with a valid id and password and keep the location

3. Login with a valid id and password and keep the location

4. Click on 'booking'

4. Click on 'booking'

5. Then, click on 'top-up card'

5. Then, click on 'top-up card'

6. Enter metro card no. and confirm metro card no. and mobile number to get SMS, email id, and top-up amount.

6. Enter metro card no. and confirm metro card no. and mobile number to get SMS, email id, and top-up amount.

7. Make payment and your metro card will get recharged.

7. Make payment and your metro card will get recharged.

8. Touch your smart card at the CBCT terminal at the station after recharging the card.

8. Touch your smart card at the CBCT terminal at the station after recharging the card.

In addition to this, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has also assigned colours to the city's corridors and their extensions. Until now, 31 km Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar was marked black. The new colours will help passengers to identify the direction of travel and will assist them in switching stations accordingly.

In addition to this, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has also assigned colours to the city's corridors and their extensions. Until now, 31 km Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar was marked black. The new colours will help passengers to identify the direction of travel and will assist them in switching stations accordingly.

Here are the colours that will be used to identify metro corridors

Here are the colours that will be used to identify metro corridors

Line 1: North-South metro corridor - Blueline

Line 1: North-South metro corridor - Blueline

Line 2: East-West corridor-Green line

Line 2: East-West corridor-Green line

line 3: Joka-Esplanade metro corridor-Purple line

line 3: Joka-Esplanade metro corridor-Purple line

Line 4: Noapara extension- Airport-Yellow line

Line 4: Noapara extension- Airport-Yellow line

Line 5: Baranagar-Barrackpore metro corridor-Pink line

Line 5: Baranagar-Barrackpore metro corridor-Pink line

Line 6: New Garia-airport metro corridor-Orange line

Line 6: New Garia-airport metro corridor-Orange line

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!