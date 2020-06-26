West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday Kolkata Metro may resume services from 1 July and that due to pandemic passengers will be allowed only up to the seating capacity.

"We are discussing with the Metro authorities about resuming the Metro services from 1st July, allowing passengers only up to the seating capacity," said Mamata.

She also announced relaxation of night curfew hours from 10 pm to 5 am during the extended coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state until 31 July.

At least 475 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Thursday.

The total number of cases has reached 15,648 including 10,190 discharged, 4,852 active cases and 606 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Earlier on Friday, while expressing reservations about the central government allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the coal sector, Mamata wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to reconsider the decision.

"I express my serious reservation on this policy announcement on cogent grounds. This policy can neither bring foreign direct investments nor can it bring technologies or knowhow which we are unable to access today," Banerjee wrote in her letter to Modi on Thursday night.

The chief minister also described the move of the coal ministry to shift the desk offices of four of its subsidiary companies from the state as an "abrupt decision" and requested the prime minister to intervene in the matter.

