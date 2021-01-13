Kolkata Metro: No e-passes needed from Monday, weekday services to increase

Kolkata Metro: No e-passes needed from Monday, weekday services to increase1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 03:55 PM IST
The metro will also increase the frequency of its weekday services on the North-South Line from 228 to 240, Kolkata Metro said
KOLKATA : Passengers will not be required to book e-passes for riding the Kolkata Metro from January 18, an official said here on Wednesday.
The metro will also increase the frequency of its weekday services on the North-South Line from 228 to 240, the official said.
Treasury bill yields rise in India after RBI’s cash move1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
How to win the war against clutter5 min read . 04:32 PM IST
ED arrests former TMC MP K D Singh on money laundering charges2 min read . 04:22 PM IST
YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot
"No e-passes will be required for anyone," Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.
The city's metro railway services resumed from September 14 after remaining closed for several months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown.
E-passes had been made mandatory for boarding the metro trains after the resumption of services. It had been relaxed gradually with exemptions for specific age categories in pre-fixed time slots.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.