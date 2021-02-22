Kolkata metro: PM Modi inaugurates Noapara to Dakshineswar line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the extension of Kolkata Metro's North-South Line from Noapara to Dakshineswar, famous for temple of Goddess Kali.

Modi had earlier called the project (Noapara to Dakshineswar metro railway extension) special as "it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar."

The prime minister was in the state of West Bengal to flag off several development projects including the Kolkata metro line, which is a 4.1 km stretch constructed at a cost of ₹464 crore.

He flagged off a train from Noapara to Dakshineswar from a programme in the Hooghly district.

Modi also dedicated to the nation the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram, doubling of Azimganj to Khagraghat Road section, fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara, and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra.

He said the new lines will reduce congestion and ensure better connectivity.

The inauguration will help connect thousands of people in the 4.1 km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar.

Apart from regular passengers, devotees intending to visit Dakshineswar Kali temple will also be facilitated with a fast and pollution-free travel mode following the extension of the Metro Railway in its north-south axis.

Passengers from Kavi Subhash station in the southern end will be able to travel to Dakshineswar in just over an hour, traversing 31.3 km, a Metro official said.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold a public meeting at Dunlop Maidan in Hooghly.

While addressing a public meeting in Hooghly, Prime Minister said, "Today, Bengal is taking a big step to prove its resolve for fast development. Last time I came here to give you the gift of gas connectivity and infrastructure projects. Today, important works to strengthen rail and metro connectivity are going to be inaugurated," PM Modi said.

"Modern highways, railways, airways, infrastructure of many countries helped those nations to become modern, where it became a major cause for positive change. Our country should have done the same thing decades ago. But it did not happen," he added.

Addressing the huge crowd at the meeting, PM Modi said, "This enthusiasm and energy by all of you is sending a message from Kolkata to Delhi. Now West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton' (change)."

