Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also dedicate four railway projects to the Nation. These include Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of ₹405 crore; Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of ₹565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of of ₹254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of a cost of more than ₹1080 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than ₹335 crore.