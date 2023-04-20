Kolkata metro Purple Line: Joka-Taratala to run double set of trains from THIS date. Details2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:59 AM IST
- The Joka-Taratala metro was opened for public on 30 December 2022 and was inaugurated by PM Modi. Joka-Taratala metro pass through six stations - Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala.
The Joka Taratala Kolkata metro railway or the Purple line will soon increase its number of daily services. After studying the footfall pattern as well as conducting a detail survey, Metro General Manager, P Uday Kumar Reddy has decided to increase the number of daily services on Purple Line, a report by My Kolkata has stated. The increase in services of trains will benefit the citizen of the Behala area.
