The Joka Taratala Kolkata metro railway or the Purple line will soon increase its number of daily services. After studying the footfall pattern as well as conducting a detail survey, Metro General Manager, P Uday Kumar Reddy has decided to increase the number of daily services on Purple Line, a report by My Kolkata has stated. The increase in services of trains will benefit the citizen of the Behala area.

Earlier only 12 daily services use to run on this line. As per the report, following the “One Train Only System", the Joka-Taratala metro will now run a total of 24 daily services including 12 UP and 12 DN from 1 May. The frequency o­n the Joka-Taratala stretch will increase to 40 minutes from the earlier 60 minutes with no gaps during noon. It is important to note that this train service will be available from Monday-Friday.

Timings of the Joka Taratala metro:

The first metro from Joka will depart at 8:55 am while the last train will depart at 4 pm. Commuters should note that there will be no service gap from 12-3 from Joka in UP direction.

From Taratala, the first metro train will depart at 9.20 am while the last at 4.40pm. There will be no service gap from 12.30-3.30 from Taratala DN direction.

The Joka-Taratala metro was opened for public on 30 December 2022 and was inaugurated by PM Modi. Joka-Taratala metro pass through six stations - Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala. The Indian Railways spent around ₹2,477.25 crore for completing the 6.5 km stretch.

Speaking on the increasing the daily service on the Joka-Taratala route, Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Metro Railway, has the demand of office- goers and students will be now be fulfilled with these additional train services. As per the report, there will be no commercial services o­n weekends on this this stretch

Kolkata currently has metro train services available on three routes -- the North-South Line between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas, the East-West Line between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V and Joka Taratala metro purple line.