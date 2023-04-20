Earlier only 12 daily services use to run on this line. As per the report, following the “One Train Only System", the Joka-Taratala metro will now run a total of 24 daily services including 12 UP and 12 DN from 1 May. The frequency o­n the Joka-Taratala stretch will increase to 40 minutes from the earlier 60 minutes with no gaps during noon. It is important to note that this train service will be available from Monday-Friday.