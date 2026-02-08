Kolkata Metro railway services disrupted on Blue line as passenger jumps before train

Updated8 Feb 2026, 12:51 PM IST
A station in the Kolkata Metro. Image for representational purposes.
A station in the Kolkata Metro. Image for representational purposes. (PTI)

Kolkata Metro Railway services in the Blue Line, the stretch between Dakshineswar and Birji, was disrupted for around 50 minutes on Sunday after a passenger jumped before a train at Rabindra Sarobar station, a spokesperson said.

After effecting power block in both UP and DN lines at Rabindra Sarobar, the middle-aged person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Truncated services were currently being operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations from 10:45 am to 11:33 am.

"Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of Blue Line from 11.33 am after 48 minutes," the spokesperson said.

The fate of the commuter was not known.

