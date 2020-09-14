Kolkata Metro resumes its services today; no services on Sundays

After nearly six months Kolkata Metro resumed its services today taking necessary measures to ensure social distancing. The first train left at 8 am and the last train of the day will depart the terminal stations at both ends at 7.40 pm. A commuter said, "We are happy that metro has started, as we were facing a lot of trouble in travelling. The arrangements here are very good & proper sanitization is being undertaken."

Tapes have been marked at several places at the stations to ensure physical distancing is maintained by all the commuters. The "Do not sit here" stickers have also been fixed on alternate seats to maintain social distancing inside the metros.

While automatic sanitiser disposing units have been installed inside the stations, police force have been deployed outside the metro stations for crowd management.

Yesterday, the services operated only for NEET aspirants and their parents.

Speaking to reporters, Kolkata Metro General Manager Manoj Joshi said Metro Railway will run 110 services on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line every day, except Sundays when operations will remain shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had urged passengers to follow the dos and don’t to ensure safe travel.

“Kolkata Metro back on track: To ensure safe Metro travel, follow all the Dos and Don’t. This is for your own safety," Goyal tweeted, asking people to travel responsibly and sensibly.

Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of the virus.

The metro rail services were suspended in the last week of March due to the coronavirus-induced-lockdown.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated