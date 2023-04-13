Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country. The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river. For the first time in India Metro has completed under the river journey.

“P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager, Kolkata Metro Railway travelled from Mahakaran to Howrah Maidan station in Rake No. MR-612 to witness this historic event. This rake crossed river Hooghly at 11:55 hrs. Shri H. N. Jaiswal Additional General Manager, Metro Railway and MD, KMRCL as well as other senior officers of Metro Railway and KMRCL accompanied him during this journey," KMRCL said in a statement.

#WATCH | Kolkata: India's first underwater metro carried out maiden run through Hooghly River tunnel pic.twitter.com/b8pxW48Ejm — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Later, Rake No MR- 613 was also taken to Howrah Maidan station. Terming it a historic event, General Manager has informed that the trial runs from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will be conducted for the next 7 months and after that regular services o­n this stretch will begin.

All the staff, engineers of KMRCL under whose efforts and supervision this engineering marvel has been achieved are happy that their dreams have come true.

Kausik Mitra, CPRO/Metro Railway has said that “This is a historic moment for Metro Railway as after overcoming many hurdles we have succeeded to run rakes beneath the Hooghly river. This is a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and suburbs. This is indeed a special new year gift from Indian Railways for the people of Bengal".

As the two Metro rakes have been taken today to Howrah Maidan station from Esplanade station, soon the trial runs o­n the 4.8 kms underground section from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will begin. It is expected that commercial services o­n this stretch will begin in this year. o­nce this stretch is open then Howrah will be the deepest Metro station (33-meter below surface) of the country. The Metro is expected to cover the 520 meters stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds. This tunnel under the river is at 32 meter below from the water level.

The East West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V, the Information Technology hub in Salt Lake, is partially operational - between Sealdah and Sector V stations.

Out of the 16.6 km length of East West Metro, the underground corridor constitutes 10.8 km between Howrah Maidan and Phoolbagan with the tunnel passing below the Hooghly river, while the rest is elevated corridor, according to a KMRC official.