Kolkata Metro rake rolls under river Hooghly in India's first under-water journey | Watch3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:55 AM IST
- Trial runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade station will be conducted for the next seven months, following which regular services on this stretch will begin. Howrah Maidan will be the deepest Metro station - 33-metre below the surface - of the country
Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country. The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river. For the first time in India Metro has completed under the river journey.
