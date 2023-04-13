As the two Metro rakes have been taken today to Howrah Maidan station from Esplanade station, soon the trial runs o­n the 4.8 kms underground section from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will begin. It is expected that commercial services o­n this stretch will begin in this year. o­nce this stretch is open then Howrah will be the deepest Metro station (33-meter below surface) of the country. The Metro is expected to cover the 520 meters stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds. This tunnel under the river is at 32 meter below from the water level.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}