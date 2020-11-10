Kolkata Metro services to go up by 25% from 11 November

The Kolkata Metro will increase the number of daily trains on weekdays by 25% from 11 November, an official familiar with the development told news agency PTI on Monday.

The trains would be made available every seven minutes during the morning and evening peak hours as part of the Metro Railway's efforts to ensure a smooth and hassle-free ride for passengers in the city.

As many as 190 trains will be operated daily on weekdays from Wednesday, with 95 trains in each direction in the north-south corridor of the Metro Railway, its spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Services from Dum Dum in the north and Kavi Subhash in the south will begin from 8 am as per reports and the last train from these two stations will leave at 9 pm.

