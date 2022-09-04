KOLKATA : In an effort to augment the passenger amenities, India's oldest rapid transit system- Kolkata Metro, will launch diagnostic facilities at the Metro Railway stations. A Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRC) official confirmed the development on Sunday, according to news agency PTI . “Medical diagnostic facilities will now be available at Metro Railway stations in the metropolis, as part of efforts to augment passenger amenities," the official said.

The official said that the facilities will be made available on the metro railway stations in the north-south corridor , stretching from Garia (Station- Kavi Subhas) to Dakshineswar.

The official said that commuters will now be able to opt for blood tests or any kind of pathological tests in any of the stations on the north-south corridor.

"Diagnostic and collection centres are going to be set up in unutilised spaces in the Metro premises," the official said in a statement. "Various reputed diagnostic centres of the city have already shown interest in setting up such units at Metro stations," it said.

Reports of the tests will be available online, the official added.

Kolkata Metro to run more services on weekends for Durga Puja shoppers

After two years of pandemic-related restrictions, the Kolkata Metro Railway is gearing up to make travel easier for Durga Puja shoppers, increasing the number of services on weekends in September, an official said here on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130, he said.

Anticipating a huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October, the Metro Railway will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor, the official said.