Kolkata Metro: Soon you can opt for blood tests at stations. Read details here1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 08:00 PM IST
- Diagnostic facilities will be made available on the metro railway stations between Kavi Shubhas and Dakshineswar
KOLKATA : In an effort to augment the passenger amenities, India's oldest rapid transit system- Kolkata Metro, will launch diagnostic facilities at the Metro Railway stations. A Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRC) official confirmed the development on Sunday, according to news agency PTI. “Medical diagnostic facilities will now be available at Metro Railway stations in the metropolis, as part of efforts to augment passenger amenities," the official said.