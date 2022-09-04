Kolkata Metro: Soon you can opt for blood tests at stations. Read details here

KOLKATA :In an effort to augment the passenger amenities, India's oldest rapid transit system- Kolkata Metro, will launch diagnostic facilities at the Metro Railway stations. A Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRC) official confirmed the development on Sunday, according to news agency PTI. “Medical diagnostic facilities will now be available at Metro Railway stations in the metropolis, as part of efforts to augment passenger amenities," the official said.

