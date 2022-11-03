Kolkata Metro services on two new routes — Joka-Taratala and Garia-Ruby — are anticipated to begin by the end of 2022, making commuting in Kolkata less difficult shortly. According to an official, the East-West Metro - which runs from Salt Lake City to Howrah through Kolkata - is also anticipated to begin service over its whole length by August 2023.

The initial phase of the Joka-Esplanade Line, which was severely delayed in completion, will only operate between Joka and Taratala. Due to three incidents that occurred during the past three years while tunnelling at Bowbazar in central Kolkata, the East-West Metro's completion has been significantly delayed.

As a result of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) hitting an aquifer on August 31, 2019, Bowbazar saw major earth subsidence and a number of structures collapsed. Due to ground subsidence brought on by water seepage during work to connect the tunnels coming from the Sealdah side in the east and the Esplanade side in the west, at least three homes were once again damaged in May of this year. In October, water seepage caused damage in at least 12 residences in Bowbazar. This was in response to the tunnel building.

"Commercial services are most likely to start before the end of this year between New Garia and Ruby Crossing, and Joka-Taratala," the Metro Railway official told PTI.

Following the requisite approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), commercial services will start between Joka and Taratala after the trial run that began in September. The 6.2-km New Garia and Ruby Crossing segment of the New Garia-Airport Line, for which a trial run was also conducted in September, has yet to undergo CRS inspection, according to sources.

If there are no further significant roadblocks, according to the official, the entire 16.6 km East-West Metro route connecting Sector V in Salt Lake City with Howrah Maidan is projected to be finished between June and August 2023.

"As of date, our target is to start the service by August 2023, it may start even earlier," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)