Kolkata Metro: These two new routes to start by 2022-end and this one by Aug '23
Commercial services in these routes are most likely to start before the end of this year, said a Metro Railway official.
Kolkata Metro services on two new routes — Joka-Taratala and Garia-Ruby — are anticipated to begin by the end of 2022, making commuting in Kolkata less difficult shortly. According to an official, the East-West Metro - which runs from Salt Lake City to Howrah through Kolkata - is also anticipated to begin service over its whole length by August 2023.