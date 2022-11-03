Kolkata Metro: These two new routes to start by 2022-end and this one by Aug '23

As a result of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) hitting an aquifer on August 31, 2019, Bowbazar saw major earth subsidence and a number of structures collapsed. Due to ground subsidence brought on by water seepage during work to connect the tunnels coming from the Sealdah side in the east and the Esplanade side in the west, at least three homes were once again damaged in May of this year. In October, water seepage caused damage in at least 12 residences in Bowbazar. This was in response to the tunnel building.

