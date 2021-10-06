Kolkata Metro to change train timings during Durga Puja. Details here

Kolkata Metro to change train timings during Durga Puja. Details here1 min read . 05:51 AM IST
Kolkata Metro will change the timings of train operations on the during Durga Puja
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kolkata Metro will change the timings of train operations on the during Durga Puja
Kolkata: Kolkata Metro will change the timings of train operations on the occasion of Durga Puja, news agency ANI reported. The timings of Kolkata Metro will change from October 12 to October 14.
Kolkata: Kolkata Metro will change the timings of train operations on the occasion of Durga Puja, news agency ANI reported. The timings of Kolkata Metro will change from October 12 to October 14.
During the following days, the first trains will leave from terminal stations at 10 am while the last trains at 11 pm.
During the following days, the first trains will leave from terminal stations at 10 am while the last trains at 11 pm.
The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4.
The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!