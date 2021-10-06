Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kolkata Metro to change train timings during Durga Puja. Details here

Kolkata Metro to change train timings during Durga Puja. Details here

The timings of Kolkata Metro will change from October 12 to October 14.
05:51 AM IST

Kolkata Metro will change the timings of train operations on the during Durga Puja

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro will change the timings of train operations on the occasion of Durga Puja, news agency ANI reported.  The timings of Kolkata Metro will change from October 12 to October 14.

During the following days, the first trains will leave from terminal stations at 10 am while the last trains at 11 pm.

The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4. 

