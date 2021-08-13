The Kolkata Metro has decided to extend services along its north-south corridor in the city by an hour in the evening from Monday, with the last train leaving terminal stations at 9 pm, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

The city metro authorities have also increased the number of daily trains to 228 from 220 with a peak hour interval of five minutes between services as number of passengers has gone up.

"From Monday, along the north-south corridor, the last metro will leave the terminal stations at 9 pm instead of 8 pm as the state government has relaxed the restriction period," a Metro spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

The West Bengal government has announced that night movement restrictions in the state will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am starting August 16.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government had extended Covid restrictions till 30th August, 2021. However, that has now been extended till 31st August. The night curfew will be relaxed by two hours in Bengal and will now be effective from 11 pm to 5 am.

The Covid restrictions, first imposed on 16 May amid the second wave, were due to expire on 15 August. Addressing a press meet, the chief minister said the Covid situation in Bengal was quite good but the danger of the third wave was still lurking. "This is one of the reasons we have not allowed local trains," she said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.