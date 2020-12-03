OPEN APP
Kolkata Metro to increase daily services, extend timings from December 7
Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited is the implementing agency of the 16.6 km East West metro project.
Kolkata Metro to increase daily services, extend timings from December 7

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2020, 05:56 PM IST PTI

  • Timings will also be extended, with the first service from both ends - Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations - at 7 am instead of 8 am

KOLKATA : The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 190 to 204 from Monday to Saturday starting December 7, a senior official said on Thursday.

Timings will also be extended, with the first service from both ends - Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations - at 7 am instead of 8 am, he said.

The last trains will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm instead of 9 pm, the official said, adding that services will be available every 7 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours.

Senior citizens, ladies and children below 15 years, will not be required to produce e-passes throughout the day.

For all other passengers, e-passes will not be required between 7 am and 8.30 am, and 8 pm onwards, he said.

Tokens will not be issued, and travellers need to make use of smart cards to avail the services, as has been the practice since the Metro resumed operations following the COVID-19 lockdown.

