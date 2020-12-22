Kolkata Metro to increase services on 25 December to tackle commuter rush

KOLKATA : Anticipating heavy rush of commuters on Christmas, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run 216 services from 7 am to 10.30 pm on December 25, an official said on Tuesday.

While the first service will start from both ends - Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 7 am and from Noapara at 7.09 am, the last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm and from Noapara at 9.25 pm, he said.

Services will be available every seven minutes during the morning and evening peak hours.

The Metro official said that e-passes will not be required for senior citizens, women and children below 15 years, but these will have to be produced by other passengers between 3 pm and 8 pm on Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Metro Railway will conduct trial of its newly-constructed Noapara-Dakshineswar section on Wednesday.

Following successful trials, inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will be conducted as per rules before clearance is obtained for running commercial services in the section, the official said.

The country's first underground railway extends from Noapara to Kavi Subhash station on the busy north-south axis of the city over a length of 27.22 kms, with 15.70 kms of underground section.

The 4-km stretch between Noapara and Dakshineswar is mostly on elevated structure, the official said.

The Metro Railway has also decided to offer nine of its stations across its north-south axis and the East West Metro for branding to generate more non-fare revenue, he said

The stations which have been offered for branding are Belgachia, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Chandni Chowk, Phoolbagan, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee and the soon-to-be-inaugurated Baranagar.

Salt Lake Sector-V and Salt Lake Stadium have already been co-branded, he said.

Earnings of the loss-making Kolkata Metro have decreased owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health protocols, which have led to lower footfall compared to ordinary times.

