Kolkata Metro will increase the frequency on both the north-south route and in the east-west corridor from tomorrow. The decision was taken after the West Bengal government announced certain relaxations.

The Kolkata Metro Railway will run 192 trains in its north-south route and 48 services in the east-west corridor from July 16 for the public.

Timings of the Metro

Metro services will start from 8 am, the last train from both directions will leave the originating station at 8 pm, a Metro spokesperson said to the news agency PTI.

The trains will be run at 50 per cent seating capacity as per the state government's order, he said.

On every Saturday, the Metro will run 104 maintenance special services only for essential staff like before, he said, adding that no trains will be operated on Sundays.

The Metro will run a total of 192 services in the up and down directions between the two terminal stations, Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash.

"A total of 48 services will be run on East-West Metro corridor in a similar time frame from Monday to Friday," the spokesperson said.

Commuters will be able to travel in the Metro in both routes only by using smart cards, he said.

Metro Railway services are allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent seating capacity on weekdays, a government order said. The local train services, however, will continue to remain suspended except for the staff special trains.

West Bengal Revises covid-19 guidelines:

In its revised guideline, the West Bengal government said all educational institutions will continue to stay shut for physical classes while the movement of public transport is allowed with 50 per cent capacity and after adhering to COVID-19 necessitated health and safety protocol.

The government continued to impose a restriction on the movement of people and vehicles between 9 pm and 5 am except on grounds of health services, law and order, and transport of essential commodities and agricultural produce.

"Intra-state local train movement shall remain closed except for staff special trains for movement of emergency and essential services personnel, " the latest order read.

All shops and markets (essential and non-essential commodities) may remain open as per usual operational hours.

