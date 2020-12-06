In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, Kolkata Metro has decided to increase the number of trains from tomorrow (December 7), Ministry of Railways said on Saturday. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal commended Kolkata Metro for starting additional services and extending timings of its services. "People of Kolkata can rejoice as from 7th December, metro to increase services to 204 from Monday to Saturday. Further enhancing passenger convenience, there will also be an extension of timings and easier travel with services being available every 7 minutes during peak hours," Goyal tweeted.

Kolkata Metro Railway will run 204 daily services

Kolkata Metro Railway will run 204 daily services instead of 190 services from Monday to Saturday starting December 7. The services will be available every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

Kolkata Metro: New timings

The first service from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash will start at 7 am instead of 8 am. The first service from Noapara will start at 7.09 am instead of 8.09 am. From Monday onwards, the last service will leave from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm instead of 9 pm, and from Noapara at 9.25 pm instead of 8.55 pm.

Only Smart Cards for travelling in Kolkata Metro

In view of containing the spread of COVID-19, no token will be issued, only Smart Card shall be used. For senior citizens, ladies and children (below 15 years), e-pass will not be required throughout the day. For all other passengers, e-pass will not be required in between 7 am to 8.30 am and 8 pm onwards.

Kolkata Metro resumed operations on 14 September

The Kolkata Metro had resumed operations after over five months on September 14 with strict health protocols in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and introduced e-passes for entry into stations.