The Kolkata Metro will run 10 additional daily services on weekdays, said the Metro Railway, Kolkata on Monday.

"Metro will run 256 daily services (128 UP & 128 DN) instead of 246 services from Monday to Friday from 15.09.2021 (Wednesday) from 07:30 hrs. to 22:30 hrs. for the convenience of the Metro commuters," informed Metro Railway, Kolkata by an official statement.

Out of these services, 148 services (74 UP & 74 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar. During morning peak hours, Metro services will run at an interval of 5 minutes from 09:00 hrs. to 10:30 hrs. in UP direction and 09:00 hrs. to 10:00 hrs. in DN direction. In DN direction Metro services will also run at 5 minutes interval from 10:30 hrs. to 11:00 hrs. During evening peak hours Metro services will run at 5 minutes interval from 17:00 hrs. to 18:30 hrs. in UP direction and 17:00 hrs. to 18:00 hrs. in DN direction. In DN direction Metro services will also run at 5 minutes interval from 18:30 hrs. to 19:00 hrs.

32 services (16 UP & 16 DN) will be run to and from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station during morning and evening peak hours. Out of these, 15 services (7 UP & 8 DN) will be run in between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations. The services introduced between Mahnayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineshwar/Dumdum will cater to the bulk passengers travelling over this section. The service has been planned so that passengers intending to travel beyond Mahanayak Uttam Kumar will not have to wait long and will be able to avail services within 10 minutes.

First Service :

At 07:30hrs. from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar (No change)

At 07:30 hrs. from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar (No change)

At 07:30 hrs. from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash (No change)

At 07:30 hrs. from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash (No change)

Last Service:

At 21:18 hrs. from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash (No change)

At 21:30 hrs. from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash (No change)

At 21:30 hrs. from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar (No change)

East- West Metro services will remain unchanged.

