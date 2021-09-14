Kolkata Metro to run additional services from tomorrow. Details here

Out of these services, 148 services (74 UP & 74 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar. During morning peak hours, Metro services will run at an interval of 5 minutes from 09:00 hrs. to 10:30 hrs. in UP direction and 09:00 hrs. to 10:00 hrs. in DN direction. In DN direction Metro services will also run at 5 minutes interval from 10:30 hrs. to 11:00 hrs. During evening peak hours Metro services will run at 5 minutes interval from 17:00 hrs. to 18:30 hrs. in UP direction and 17:00 hrs. to 18:00 hrs. in DN direction. In DN direction Metro services will also run at 5 minutes interval from 18:30 hrs. to 19:00 hrs.