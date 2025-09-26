Kolkata Metro train services disrupted for 50 minutes after man falls on tracks

Kolkata Metro train services were disrupted for 50 minutes on Friday after a man fell on the tracks at Jatin Das Park station.

The incident occurred at approximately 1 PM on the 'Blue Line of the Sahid Khudiram-Dakshineshwar section.

The man was successfully rescued and subsequently transported to the hospital, according to a report by news agency PTI quoting officials.

“Due to trespassing (tripping on the tracks) at Jatin Das Park station, power to the third rail on that stretch was switched off... and truncated services were run to minimise the inconvenience of commuters,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Services along the entire Dakshineshwar-Sahid Khudiram corridor were restored at 1.50 pm,” the official said.

Kolkata Metro Rail to run 3,021 special trains during Durga Puja On Thursday, the Metro Railway Kolkata announced that it would operate a total of 3,021 special service trains across its four lines between the 27th of September and the 2nd of October to facilitate travel during the Durga Puja festival.

A Metro spokesperson said that this represents a significant increase compared to last year, with 651 more services being run this time. Crucially, the spokesperson added that this marks the first occasion on which such dedicated festival services will be operational on the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat), the Yellow Line (Kavi Subhas-Beliaghata), and the Green Line connecting Esplanade to Salt Lake Sector V.

“Commuters will be able to reach almost all corners of the city with the help of the Metro. The services will have a total carrying capacity of 90.63 lakhs passengers in six days of Durga Puja. The capacity offered this year is more than 120 per cent compared to last year's actual passenger count of 41.15 lakh,” he said.

Last year, special Metro services during Puja were available in the truncated stretch of Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.