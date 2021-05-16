Kolkata Metro: Tunneling work for East-West Metro corridor complete: Official

"The tunneling work gets completed by Tunnel Boring Machine [TBM ] in East West Metro Corridor with the breakthrough of “Urvi“ at Bowbazar, Kolkata on 15 May. With this breakthrough the entire TBM tunneling for the Kolkata East-West Metro Project is completed. The stretch was difficult for tunneling work as it had century old buildings. This challenging tunnel drive of 800m has been completed successfully amidst this pandemic situation following COVID-19 protocol," according to the statement by the Ministry of Railways.

