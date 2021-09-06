The Metro Railway has decided to extend services with six additional services in the north-south corridor and also increasing the last service at 09.30 pm from the terminal stations.

Kolkata Metro will run 246 (123 Up and 123 Down) daily services instead of 240 services from Monday to Friday from today from 7:30 hrs to 22:30 hrs for the convenience of the Metro commuters. Metro is going to run 06 additional daily services.

Out of these services, 167 services (83 Up and 84 Down) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. Metro services will run at an interval of 5 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

First Service

At 07:30 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash( No Change)

At 07:30 hrs from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar (No Change)

At 07:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (No Change)

At 07.30 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (No Change)

Last Service

At 21:18 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash (instead of 20:48 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (instead of 21:00 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (instead of 21:00 hrs)

On Saturdays (from 11.09.2021) 178 Maintenance Special Services (89 UP & 89 DN) will be run instead of 172 Maintenance Special Services o­nly for the essential staff from 08:00 hrs to 22:30 hrs without any break between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

First Service

At 08:00 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash( No Change)

At 08:00 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (No Change)

At 08.00 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (No Change)

Last Service

At 21:18 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash (instead of 20:48 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (instead of 21:00 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (instead of 21:00 hrs)

On Sundays (from 12.09.2021) 116 Maintenance Special Services (58 UP & 58 DN) will be run instead of 112 Maintenance Special Services o­nly for the essential staff from 10:00 hrs

First Service

At 10:00 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash( No Change)

At 10:00 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (No Change)

At 10.00 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (No Change)

At 10.00 hrs from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar (No Change)

Last Service

At 21:18 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash (instead of 20:48 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash (instead of 21:00 hrs)

At 21:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (instead of 21:00 hrs)

East –West Metro services will remain unchanged.

No tokens will be issued.

Earlier last month, the Metro Railway has decided to extend services along its north-south corridor in the city by an hour in the evening from Monday, with the last train leaving terminal stations at 9 pm, an official said. Kolkata Metro authorities have also increased the number of daily trains to 228 from 220 with a peak hour interval of five minutes between services in view of the rise in passenger count.

