Kolkata Metro update: More trains from 5 October

1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2020, 07:36 AM IST Staff Writer

Metro Railway will run 122 services from Monday, increasing it from 116 at present, a Metro spokesperson said.

Services of the Metro Railway in the city will be available for longer duration between Kavi Subhash and Noapara stations from October 5, an official said here on Thursday.

It will run 122 services from 8 am to 9 pm with the last metro leaving the originating stations at both ends at 8 pm between Monday and Saturday, the official said.

Sunday service timings will remain unchanged.

The first Metro service on Sundays will commence from both ends at 10.10 am and the last service will start at 7.30 pm.

The Kolkata Metro resumed operations after over five months on September 14 with strict health protocols in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic (Mint)

