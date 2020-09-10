Country's first metro railway network,the Kolkata Metro Railway will resume its services for the general public from 14 September. The metro rail service will begin in a graded manner and initially the metro services will be available from 8am to 8pm.

Country's first metro railway network,the Kolkata Metro Railway will resume its services for the general public from 14 September. The metro rail service will begin in a graded manner and initially the metro services will be available from 8am to 8pm.

The services of the Kolkata Metro were suspended in the last week of March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of covid-19.

The services of the Kolkata Metro were suspended in the last week of March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to stop the spread of covid-19. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Kolkata Metro Railway will also run special services for NEET aspirants and their parents on 13 September.

This service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Examinees will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations, she said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the information about the resumption of services of Kolkata Metro in a tweet.

He tweeted," Helping students in time of need, Kolkata Metro to run special services for NEET aspirants & their parents on 13th September.

Enhancing convenience for general passengers, Metro Services will resume in a graded manner from 14th September between 8am to 8pm.

Meanwhile Kolkata Metro Railway has issued set of dos and don'ts for passengers ahead of resumption of its services.

The passengers will have to wear masks covering their face and nose and sanitise their hands from sanitiser dispensers placed at each platform before boarding a train, a Metro Railway official said here.

The passengers can use only smart cards for travel and will have to download the Aarogya Setu App on their phones. It said no tokens will be used.

Passengers will have to get their body temperature checked through thermal screening at the time of entering a Metro station. They can use specified gates for entry and exit, the official said.

The Metro authorities said that passengers having symptoms of fever, cough or cold should not travel on its trains.

It also advised elders and children against travelling by a Metro train.

The official said those found spitting at stations will be penalised.

The Metro authorities have decided to allow a maximum 400 passengers in a train at a time and colour-coded e-passes will be dispensed to the commuters through a link in their mobile phones to maintain the number.

The SOP said that passengers will be able to book their journey slot with one hour duration by accessing URL pathadisha.com/metro.

"On successful booking of slots, passengers will receive e-pass on their mobile phone with information of time slot, passenger name, originating and destination stations," it said.

Entry to metro stations will be allowed only through verification of the e-pass by state police, while RPF personnel at stations will maintain close coordination with the state police, it said.

Tokens will not be issued to passengers and only smart card holders will be allowed, it said.

The SOP also said that only three passengers will be allowed in lifts at stations at a time.

It said that passengers will not occupy the seats in the coaches which are marked X.

For undertaking thorough cleaning and sanitisation of stations, Metro services will not be operated on Sundays, it said.

Stoppage time will be increased to 30 seconds from the present 20 seconds to avoid rush, the SOP said.

General Manager of Kolkata Metro Railway Manoj Joshi inspected all the stations between Park Street and Noapara o­n Tuesday prior to the resumption of Metro services. The top offficial inspected the entry and exit gates of all the stations in this stretch. He inspected the markings inside the Metro premises which will help Metro commuters maintain social distancing and he also checked the sanitizer dispensing machines at the stations.

During his inspection spread over the two days, the general manager inspected the entry and exit gates of all the stations, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Joshi inspected the markings inside the Metro premises which will help Metro commuters maintain social distancing and also checked the sanitiser dispensing machines at the stations, she said.

Topics Kolkata Metro