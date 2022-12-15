Kolkata: Moving light in evening sky leaves residents in utter confusion. See pics1 min read . 09:13 PM IST
- Was it an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO)? Was it an alien? Was it a Satellite? Or was it the Agni-V ballistic missile?
Kolkata's sky-gazers were in for an adventure when enthusiasts spotted a bright light in the sky that seemed to be coming from a source, albeit the source of the light was invisible. What looked like someone flashing a floodlight from the sky into the sky for five whole minutes has left Kolkata residents scratching their heads.
Was it an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO)? Was it an alien? Was it a Satellite? Or was it the Agni-V ballistic missile?
Several took to social media to confirm the development and common facts stated that the light was visible from 5.50pm to 5.55pm. Not just West Bengal's capital city, but Bankura, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly also reportedly witnessed the light.
Social media users said that the light that seems to be coming from an unknown source was also seen moving across the sky.
See the pictures here
“The evening sky suddenly brightens up with a moving torch like source of light on southern sky approx 45 degree from horizon on 15Dec 2022, stays between 545pm and 550pm near Kolkata before the torch turns off. #meteor?" wrote a Twitter user.
The Twitter user also wrote, “Probably this was from a long range missile testing launched from Orissa coast".
India on Thursday successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country's strategic deterrence, people familiar with the development said.
The launch was carried out at 5.30pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha
The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India's lingering border row with China.
Existing variant Agni IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000 km while Agni-III has a range of 3,000-km, and Agni II can fly up to 2,000-km.
“The missile will add great value to the defense and strengthen national security to a greater extent," Joshi tweeted, citing its range of 5,400 kilometers (3,300 miles) or more.
