West Bengal is ready to see another high-stakes electoral battle as voting is underway in all 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The polling is underway at 1,776 polling stations across the city with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols amid tight security arrangements.

State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections.

Voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and it will continue till 5 pm, he said.

Around 23,000 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed across the city, and route marches and area domination exercises were conducted in various parts of the metropolis, an officer of the force said.

More than 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across the city, he said.

Officers of the force have also been visiting hotels and guest houses in the metropolis to keep a tab on the number of guests who have checked-in and those due to arrive in the next two days, a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“We want to ensure that the elections are totally peaceful and we have strengthened vigil in Kolkata, Salt Lake, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas districts for that purpose. Areas of focus are Esplanade, New Market, Central Avenue, Gariahat, Ballygunge, Tollygunge, Garia and Salt Lake," he said.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday rejected an appeal by the BJP against a single bench order, which directed that the state police - and not central forces - will provide security for the polls.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting to retain the civic board for the third consecutive term, while the BJP will contest CPI(M) to secure the second position. The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year's assembly elections.

The counting of votes will take place on 21 December.

The KIMC elections were due for 2020 but were postponed because of the Covid pandemic. There are a total of 144 wards in KMC that are going for polls today.

With inputs from agencies.

