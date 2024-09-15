Kolkata murder probe: Junior doctors continue protest despite Mamata’s visit, Sandip Ghosh’s CBI arrest | Top updates

In a significant development in the Kolkata rape-murder case, Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and a Kolkata police official were arrested by the CBI on Saturday. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee, in a surprise visit, met with the protesting doctors yesterday and assured them that 'action will be taken against the guilty'. However, the doctors said, 'they will continue their agitation till justice is delivered'

Top updates: Sandip Ghosh has been slapped with rape and murder charges on Saturday by the CBI. Ghosh is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case

CBI also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic in the RG Kar Hospital.

The CBI said both Ghosh and the police officer were arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and other offenses, adding that Mondal was also accused of delaying lodging the FIR.

The agency had applied before a court seeking the remand of Ghosh. The official added that the court had asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody. Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

Meanwhile CM Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to the site where junior doctors were protesting on Saturday and assured them that their demands would be addressed, asking them to come for talks.

"Let the guilty be punished. I will definitely take action if anyone is found guilty," she said. The CM also urged them to 'return to work' and stated she would discuss their demands with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and the DGP.

"I will not take any action against you. This is not UP. They had implemented ESMA and stopped all sorts of strikes and rallies. But I will not do anything of that sort. I am against taking any action against doctors. Think about my proposal. If I can come to this protest site to stand by you, I can also ensure justice and listen to your demands," she said.

However, the proposed meeting fell through, with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting three hours at CM's residence's gates.

After the protesters refused to enter Banerjee's residence due to the government's rejection of their demand for a live telecast, she came out to appeal to the doctors to join the talks and urged them "not to insult her," and promised them that a signed copy of the minutes of the meeting would be given.

Junior doctors in Kolkata protested for the fifth consecutive night at Swasthya Bhawan in the Salt Lake area. Dr Aqeeb, who was part of the delegation that went to meet the CM at her residence, said protests will continue until justice is delivered

"Today, Sandip Ghosh has been arrested and it shows that our demand was right. What Sandip Ghosh has done is an institutional crime. Many of such principals and officials might be involved in such activities. We want all such people involved in it to resign, we will continue our protests until justice is delivered. We are here for Abhaya, and we will continue seeking justice for her," he said while addressing the protestors.