The Calcutta High Court condemned the West Bengal government for the RG Medical Kar Medical College rape and murder case, describing it as gruesome. The court emphasized that doctors are justified in expressing their emotions.

The Calcutta High Court has directed Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former head of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital—where a doctor was raped and murdered last week—to take leave and submit an application by 3 pm today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If the Principal fails to submit a leave application by the given time, the court will pass an order for him to leave the position, ANI reported.

"He can be holding an administrative post but he should have been the first one to be questioned. Why are you (the state counsel) protecting him. Record his statement. Let him tell whatever he knows," the court observed.

Dr Ghosh, who faced criticism for allegedly blaming the victim and failing to ensure staff safety, resigned on Monday, stating, "The girl who died was like my daughter... as a parent, I am resigning."

However, he was reinstated as Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital just 24 hours later. “How can the principal - who resigned by taking moral responsibility, be appointed as the principal of another government college," the court mentioned.

The court, which scrutinized the state's handling of the tragic crime—including the delays in informing the doctor's parents and eventually providing them with the body—remarked that the dire situation surrounding the young woman’s death appeared to have had little impact on Dr Ghosh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Principal is the guardian of all doctors working there...if he doesn't show any empathy who will show? He should be at home not working anywhere…," it said during the hearing.

The court also came down heavily on CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the RG Medical Kar Medical College rape and murder case, calling it a “gruesome" incident.