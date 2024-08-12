Kolkata murder-rape case: ’If police can’t solve it by…,’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns cops

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the Kolkata murder-rape case, that took place in R.G Kar Medical College, would be handed over to the CBI if police failed to solve it by the designated date announced by her

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published12 Aug 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Kolkata murder-rape case: 'If police can't solve it by... ' Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns cops before CBI takes over
Kolkata murder-rape case: ’If police can’t solve it by... ’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns cops before CBI takes over(HT_PRINT)

Kolkata murder-rape case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) if the police were unable to solve it by Sunday after a trainee resident doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee also added that the West Bengal government was immediately working to catch the accused. She said she had “nothing to gain or lose” from further delaying the case. “I want the Police to arrest the accused as early as possible. If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands; we will hand it over to the CBI,” said Banerjee, according to newswire ANI.

Also Read | RG Kar doctor death: Kolkata Police finds BIG breakthrough in rape-murder case

Just a day before announcing her decision, newswire PTI reported the West Bengal Chief Minister, on Sunday, had vowed that she would seek the death penalty for the perpetrator of the crime.

Accused went to sleep

The man who was arrested on the charge of raping and murdering a doctor inside the Kolkata hospital returned to his place and went to sleep before washing his clothes the next morning to destroy evidence, a police officer probing the case claimed.

Also Read | Principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College resigns over murder-rape case

‘Bleeding from eyes and mouth’, ‘injuries over the face’

The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital last week, had multiple injury marks suggesting a violent, brutal murder after being sexually assaulted.

Also Read | Broken neck, injury marks: Shocking details of Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder case

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips," news agency PTI reported. The initial autopsy report also ruled out suicide.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 03:14 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata murder-rape case: ’If police can’t solve it by…,’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns cops

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.00
    03:29 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.4 (2.53%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,256.65
    03:29 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -32.1 (-0.75%)

    Adani Power

    687.30
    03:29 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -7.8 (-1.12%)

    GAIL India

    231.95
    03:29 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.65 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,003.90
    03:14 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    89.2 (9.75%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    653.00
    03:14 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    54.2 (9.05%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.65
    03:14 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.65 (7.31%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,602.15
    03:14 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    99.05 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue