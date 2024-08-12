West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the Kolkata murder-rape case, that took place in R.G Kar Medical College, would be handed over to the CBI if police failed to solve it by the designated date announced by her

Kolkata murder-rape case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) if the police were unable to solve it by Sunday after a trainee resident doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee also added that the West Bengal government was immediately working to catch the accused. She said she had “nothing to gain or lose" from further delaying the case. “I want the Police to arrest the accused as early as possible. If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands; we will hand it over to the CBI," said Banerjee, according to newswire ANI.

Just a day before announcing her decision, newswire PTI reported the West Bengal Chief Minister, on Sunday, had vowed that she would seek the death penalty for the perpetrator of the crime.

Accused went to sleep The man who was arrested on the charge of raping and murdering a doctor inside the Kolkata hospital returned to his place and went to sleep before washing his clothes the next morning to destroy evidence, a police officer probing the case claimed.

‘Bleeding from eyes and mouth’, ‘injuries over the face’ The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital last week, had multiple injury marks suggesting a violent, brutal murder after being sexually assaulted.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips," news agency PTI reported. The initial autopsy report also ruled out suicide.