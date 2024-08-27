Kolkata's 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest, organized by Chhatra Samaj, turned violent with police as demonstrators demanded justice for a doctor's rape-murder case and called for Chief Minister Banerjee's resignation.

Kolkata News Today: The capital city of West Bengal was rocked by the huge 'Nabanna Abhijaan' rally that was called by the Chhatra Samaj. The rally that attempted to march towards the state secretariat, known as Nabanna, was protesting against the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

The Kolkata Police had imposed a curfew in the rea since Monday, terming the Chhatra Samaj rally 'illegal'. Several reports have stated that the Chhata Samaj is backed by RSS and BJP – Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC's rival in the state. Reports have attested that the rally was sabotaged by the saffron right wing groups in order to gain electoral favour in the state.

Kolkata doctor rape case: What is Chhatra Samaj? The ‘Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj’ student body is holding the rally along with the members of ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’.

The unregistered outfit is holding the rally along with the members of 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' - who represent state government employees who are advocating for their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be aligned with that of Central government employees.

Sayan Lahiri, a spokesperson for the student body, stated that the rally, which originated from various locations in Kolkata and proceeded towards Nabanna, is organized by an 'apolitical platform' with no connections to the BJP, RSS, or ABVP.

Media reports indicate that the rally is being organized by Prabir Das, a student completing postgraduation from Rabindra Bharati University; Subhankar Halder from Kalyani University; and Sayan Lahiri from Rabindra Mukta University.

The protesting student bodies have three demands -

• Justice for the RG Kar Hospital doctor who was raped and murdered

• Capital punishment for the culprit

• Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee's resignation

Kolkata doctor rape case: 'Nabanna Abhijaan' rally On Tuesday, security personnel lobbed tear gas, used water cannons, and lathi charged protesters of Chhatra Samaj who led the Nabanna Abhijaan rally in Kolkata.

The protesters on Howrah Bridge were marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, seeking justice over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Protestors gathered at the Howrah Bridge, climbing atop police barricades and clashed with police personnel during during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march.

They were seen breaking and dragging away the barricades that were erected at the Santragachi area enorute to the Secretariat.