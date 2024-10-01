Kolkata doctor rape case: West Bengal junior doctors resume indefinite ’cease work’, demanding safety and security

West Bengal junior doctors resumed their indefinite "total cease work" on Tuesday to press the state government on their demands, including ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments. The development came days after the junior doctors had rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest.

The doctors were on a "cease work" agitation to protest against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

‘We are still being attacked’ “We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfil our demands for safety and security,” Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, told PTI.

Mahato said, “Today is the 52nd day [of the protest] and we are still being attacked. There is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."