Business News/ News / India/  Kolkata doctor rape case: West Bengal junior doctors resume indefinite 'cease work', demanding safety and security

Kolkata doctor rape case: West Bengal junior doctors resume indefinite 'cease work', demanding safety and security

Livemint

Kolkata rape and murder case: West Bengal junior doctors resume indefinite 'cease work', demanding safety and security

Kolkata news: Junior doctors take out a torch rally as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Sunday.

West Bengal junior doctors resumed their indefinite "total cease work" on Tuesday to press the state government on their demands, including ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments. The development came days after the junior doctors had rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest.

The doctors were on a "cease work" agitation to protest against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

‘We are still being attacked’

“We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfil our demands for safety and security," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, told PTI.

Mahato said, “Today is the 52nd day [of the protest] and we are still being attacked. There is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

“In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today," he added. "Unless we see clear action from the state government on these demands, this complete cease work will continue," Mahato was quoted by PTI as saying.

