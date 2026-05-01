Kolkata on IMD's alert for heavy rains — Check heatwave status and Bengaluru and Delhi's weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Odisha, predicting hot and humid weather conditions on Friday, 1 May. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of West Bengal are also on orange alert but for heavy rains. Orange alert for hailstorm activity has been issued for Karnataka.

“Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over South Interior Karnataka on 01st May,” IMD said in its latest press release. Two days ago, the IT hub of India, Bengaluru witnessed intense hailstorm activity.

View full Image View full Image IMD issued an orange alert for Odisha, predicting hot and humid weather conditions on Friday.

According to the weather agency, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 2 May. This suggests that Northwest India can expect gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3°C till Saturday and a gradual fall by 3 to 5°C over the subsequent 3 days.

“Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by about 2°C likely over Central India till 1st May and no significant change during 02nd -06th May,” IMD said.

Heatwave alert in Maharashtra Heatwave conditions are likely in some places of Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha on 1 May a day after Chandrapur registered the highest maximum temperature of 44.6°C. West Rajasthan region can expect similar weather conditions over the next two days. Furthermore, hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till 4 May; in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema until 2 May.

Rainfall warning IMD issued a weather alert, warning against fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeast India during the week.

IMD in its lates weather report forecasted, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura” till 6 May. Assam and Meghalaya region can expect downpour till 4 May with isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 1 May; Assam and Meghalaya on 2 and 3 May; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till 2 May.

Bengaluru weather today For South Interior Karnataka, IMD predicted, “Heavy Rain/Thunderstorm with hail & gusty wind with wind speed 40-50 kmph likely to occur at isolated places on 1st May 2026. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers with gusty wind with speed 30-40 kmph likely to occur at many places on 01st May 2026.” IMD lifted orange alert for rainfall for both Bengaluru rural and urban.

View full Image View full Image IMD lifted orange alert for rainfall for both Bengaluru rural and urban.

Kolkata weather today The weather office issued a yellow alert and forecasted light to moderate rain and thundershower for districts of South Bengal. “Thunderstorm, Lightning and gusty wind (Speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over North & South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts of South Bengal.”