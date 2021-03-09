OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kolkata: Piyush Goyal orders probe into Eastern Railway office building fire

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire at an Eastern Railway office building in Kolkata in which nine people were killed on Monday.

"Sincere condolences to the families of the nine brave deceased including the four firefighters, two Railways personnel and a police ASI who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Traffic makes its way along Wan Chai district of Hong Kong

Chinese official in Hong Kong says electoral changes needed to close 'loopholes'

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) prepares Covid-19 tests

US daily virus toll below 1,000 for first time in months

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST
Elderly people wait for their turn to get vaccinated at a vaccination centre in Thane.

Maharashtra: Lockdown in 16 Covid-19 hotspots of Thane till 31 March

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Chinese and US flags flutter

China says hopes US will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

2 min read . 08:22 AM IST

"Railway officials including the GM are at the site and are working in coordination with the state govt for rescue and relief efforts. We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all concerned," Goyal said in a tweet late last night.

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

He said all possible assistance has been provided by the Railways to the state government during this “unfortunate" fire accident.

"A high-level inquiry consisting of four principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire," he said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

At least nine people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday. 20 fire tenders and two hydraulic ladders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the building which also has a computerised ticket booking centre on the ground floor.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout