Home >News >India >Kolkata: Piyush Goyal orders probe into Eastern Railway office building fire

Kolkata: Piyush Goyal orders probe into Eastern Railway office building fire

New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)(PTI02_11_2021_000229A)
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Staff Writer

A high-level inquiry consisting of four principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire, Piyush Goyal said

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire at an Eastern Railway office building in Kolkata in which nine people were killed on Monday.

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire at an Eastern Railway office building in Kolkata in which nine people were killed on Monday.

"Sincere condolences to the families of the nine brave deceased including the four firefighters, two Railways personnel and a police ASI who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata.

"Sincere condolences to the families of the nine brave deceased including the four firefighters, two Railways personnel and a police ASI who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata.

"Railway officials including the GM are at the site and are working in coordination with the state govt for rescue and relief efforts. We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all concerned," Goyal said in a tweet late last night.

He said all possible assistance has been provided by the Railways to the state government during this “unfortunate" fire accident.

"A high-level inquiry consisting of four principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire," he said.

At least nine people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday. 20 fire tenders and two hydraulic ladders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the building which also has a computerised ticket booking centre on the ground floor.

