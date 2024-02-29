Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment: WBPRB to start registration for 3734 vacancies on 1 Mar. Check eligibility here
Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The registration process for the recruitment of 3734 Constable and Lady Constable in the Kolkata Police Department will begin tomorrow.
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will be starting its registration process for the recruitment of Constable and Lady Constable in the Kolkata Police Department from tomorrow i.e. 1 March. Interested and eligible candidates need to fill the registration form on the official website of the WBPRB i.e. wbpolice.gov.in